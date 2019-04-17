Police introduce detectors to stop drivers using mobile phones: "This can only be good news"

Police are cracking down on drivers who illegally use their mobile phones with a new device that detects the dangerous behaviour.
The device can determine if people are using mobile phones without hands-free kits while driving.
Hampshire and Thames Valley police forces are the first to use the new technology.
When a driver is detected using a phone illegally by the technology, the device flashes the driver with a mobile phone signal as a warning.
READ MORE: Police introduce detectors to spot drivers using mobile phones
The technology will also allow police to identify hotspots where drivers repeatedly use their phones.
We asked what you think of the plans....and here are a selection of your views from our Facebook page.
Fully support this, anything that catches these mindless and arrogant road users is great, when caught the police should escort them home and make use of portable shredders so they can take their licenses off them.
Stuart Dagger
Good. Too many still use them need harsher punishment
Jules Harrison
What if the driver has the phone in a cradle and is using the phone speaker instead of a Bluetooth device?
Drew Gale
Only detects whether a Bluetooth signal is being used. There are car media systems that have built-in handsfree voice activated phones, which are legal to use, and that don’t require any Bluetooth. How will these detection systems determine a legal user from an illegal user?
Frank Hill
We have them here in Oz and been used last few months and they work
Janet Bajada Towers
About time, technology should be advanced enough to prevent them working
Lynne Cooper
But new cars have touch screens for controls which you need to take your eyes off the road to use / it’s madness and is the same as using a mobile phone in my opinion
Nicki Grayson
Just take a picture of someone using their phone and send it in....
William Jon
Good! They’ll save lives
Chanel Whaley
Great news.
Angela Barnes
Because this is the only crime in the land worth pursuing️. If they spent as much time and effort on stabbing, rape, assault, burglary etc I’d be very happy.
Ken Morland
So someone sends a text to my phone or calls my phone when Im driving but I don’t open the text or answer the phone call am I still done?
John Baker
Or you have a passenger using a phone in your car it’s still going to set it off saying your using a mobile then what
Sarah Cliffe
Good. Safer for me as a cyclist
Helena Sherrington
Can only be good news
Dempsey Smith