Police in new appeal over missing man

Police have made their second appeal in just a few days for any information about a serving soldier based at Weeton Camp who has gone missing.

They are concerned for the welfare of Jordan Corcoran, 27, who was last seen on Wednesday, July 4 at Weeton Camp on Singleton Road and has not returned to work there.

Jordan is described as white and 5ft 8in tall.

It is not known what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.

It is thought Jordan has links to Blackburn, Wigan and Liverpool.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Jordan is missing and we want to find him as soon as possible.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call us immediately.

“Similarly if Jordan himself sees this appeal, please speak to us or a friend or family member to let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1826 of July 4.