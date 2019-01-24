Police hunt for two men after assault in Blackpool bar

Have your say

Police in Blackpool want to speak with two men featured in this video following an assault in Ma Kelly’s on Lytham Road, Blackpool, which left a man with facial injuries.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday January 13.

Officers would like to talk to the man in the hooded top and the second man in the dark, padded jacket.

Pc Laurey Reidy, of Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said "We are at the early stages of our investigation and we are very keen to speak with the two males we believe have been involved.

"Did you see what happened?

"Can you help with our enquiries?"

Anyone with information can contact PC 3143 Laurey REIDY on 101 or email 3143@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference LC-20190113-0178.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111