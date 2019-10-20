Police 'extremely worried' for Blackpool boy, 11, who is missing from home

A search is under way to find a missing Blackpool boy.

11-year-old Rio Curtis was last seen at his home address in the Whitegate Drive area of Blackpool at around 9am on Saturday (October 19).

He has not been since or heard from since, Lancashire Police has said.

It is thought he may have left home on a black and yellow Voodoo mountain bike.

Rio is described as being around 5ft tall, of medium build, with green eyes and short, light brown hair.

He was possibly wearing black shoes with grey combat trousers.

PC Jodie Ellams of Blackpool Police said: "We are extremely worried about Rio and are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would ask Rio himself, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know he is safe."

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1401 of October 19.