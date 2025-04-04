Breaking

Police currently attending incident at seafront in Blackpool's South Shore

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Police are at the scene of an incident on the seafront at South Shore, Blackpool | Lancashire Police
Police are currently at the scene of an incident on the seafront at South Shore, Blackpool.

A number of police vehicles are in attendance close to the beach in the Starr Gate.

Further details to follow.

