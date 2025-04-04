Breaking
Police currently attending incident at seafront in Blackpool's South Shore
Police are currently at the scene of an incident on the seafront at South Shore, Blackpool.
A number of police vehicles are in attendance close to the beach in the Starr Gate.
Further details to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.