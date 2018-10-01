Police concerns for missing Blackpool woman

Cheryl was last seen in Blackpool town centre on September 26.
A Blackpool woman has been missing since last week and police are increasingly concerned for her whereabouts.

Cheryl McCormick, 36, was last sighted in Blackpool town centre on Wednesday (September 26).

A spokesman for Blackpool Police said: "We are becoming concerned for Cheryl's welfare as she has not been seen since September 26 in the town centre."

Cheryl is described as a white female, 5ft 1in height and she was wearing a bubble coat, black leggings, black Nike Air Max trainers and a black handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 1011 of September 30.