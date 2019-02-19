Police concerned for safety of missing Freckleton girl Shannon

Have your say

A search is underway for a 13-year-old Freckleton girl who has not been seen in nearly 24 hours.

Shannon Heald was last seen in Kirkham town centre at around 6.20pm yesterday.

She was wearing a long black jacket with fur on the hood, a black top, jeans and black and white Nike Harachi trainers.

She is around 5ft 3 inches tall.

She has links to Morecambe, Lancaster, Kirkham and Preston.

Sgt Dan Whitaker said: “If you have seen Shannon or know where she is, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Shannon – if you are reading this, please make contact and let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1266 of February 18.