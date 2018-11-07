Police 'concerned' for missing Anthony

Police are 'very concerned' for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from Fleetwood.

Anthony Penny, 44, was last seen around 10am on Monday in the Pharos Street area.



He is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, with a stocky build with short, dark-brown hair.



Police are very concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.



Sgt Dan Whitaker, of Fleetwood police, said: "Anthony has been missing for several days now. We are very concerned about his disappearance.



"Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0758 of November 6."