Police called out to help man 'wanting to harm himself' on top of old Irish ferry bridge in Fleetwood

Emergency services have been called out to help a man on a tall bridge "wanting to harm himself".

The incident started from around 6.20pm on Friday (July 19) where a person had climbed on top of the old Irish Ferry Vehicle Bridge in Fleetwood.

Emergency services helping the person on the old Irish Ferry Vehicle Bridge in Fleetwood (HM Coastguard Fleetwood)

Lancashire Police were called out where they found a young man on top of the bridge who was at risk of harming himself.

Phil Broughton, Force Incident Manager at Lancashire Police, said: "We had reports of a lad that suggested he wanted to harm himself, located on a roof.

"We ended up in negotiations with him with a few more people on standby.

"We started talking to him at 7.10pm and he came down just before 9pm.

Emergency services at the scene (HM Coastguard Fleetwood)

"He came down on his own accord and he was taken away for welfare checks."

HM Coastguard Fleetwood approached the area after getting reports of a person in mud, but a spokesman said "we quickly became aware" that this was not the case.

Because of the change in circumstances, Lancashire Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene, with their rope rescue quickly assembled to help the individual at risk.

"After some negotiations, the [man] agreed to return to a place of safety with the assistance of the Rope Rescue Team," said a spokesman from HM Coastguard Fleetwood.

They added: "Due to the implications of a possible ‘mud job’ our flank team from Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team had already been tasked to the scene and arrived shortly after.

"Both Knott End and ourselves stayed within the Dock Side path while negotiations started with the casualty and Lancashire Police officers."