Police arrest alleged M55 drink driver

The driver was caught on camera by police.
An alleged drink driver has been arrested by police on the M55 after they were caught weaving between lanes.

Police said a member of the public had reported a possible drink driver on the M6. Members of Lancashire Road Police then located the car on the M55 heading towards Blackpool.

Lancs Road Police tweeted a video of the incident and said: "A brief assessment led to the vehicle being stopped and driver arrested. Provided a reading of 88 (microgrammes of alcohol) in custody."

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

The driver will appear before courts.