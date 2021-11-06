Police appeal after attack on emergency services with fireworks follows 'hoax call'

Calls were made to the emergency services on Friday reporting that a person had been found unconscious and not breathing in a street in Blackburn.

As the ambulance crews arrived, they were attacked by juveniles who threw fireworks, resulting in the crews having to retreat to their vehicle.

When police were called to assist, they were also attacked by the group with fireworks, with the whole incident, in the Audley area of the town, filmed by the teenagers using mobile phones.

Police have appealed to parents following the incident

It is believed the 'unconscious person' reported was a hoax call to lure emergency services to the area to be attacked.

Police have condemned the actions of the group and are now asking parents to speak with their children if they suspect they may have been involved in an event that could have prevented the crews from doing their jobs.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "To put members of the emergency services at risk and prevent them trying to save someone's life is completely unacceptable.