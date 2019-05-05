Police and coastguard rescue as three people threaten to jump into sea at Bispham

An emergency rescue incident was declared in Bispham this morning after three people threatened to jump into the sea.

Blackpool Police had to call in coastguards from Fleetwood and Lytham as well as the Blackpool RNLI to the incident at the Formulakart go kart track on Queen's Promenade at 1.25am.

The three people were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "Along with HM Coastguard Lytham we were tasked to attend the area as three persons had threatened to jump into the water. Due to the location of these persons along with the high tide, RNLI Blackpool launched two Inshore Lifeboats to provide water side safety cover should they enter the water."

Negotiators from Lancashire Police also attended the scene and following 'long protracted discussions', the three people agreed to return to a safe location where they were assessed by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service and taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

While this incident was happening the Coastguard also received reports of a person possibly in the sea near Beach Patrol Headquarters. One of the lifeboats headed to the area and carried out a search, however the person was found safe and well elsewhere by the police.

Both the RNLI and Coastguard crews returned to the incident at Formulakart.