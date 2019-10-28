‘Poisoned’ dog treats on green

A pile of ‘poisoned’ doggie treats found on a Bispham green has sparked fears for four-legged friends being walked in the area.

The suspicious bone-shaped biscuits were picked up on Carnforth Avenue by local police on Wednesday.

A spokesman for BARK, the Blackpool Association for Responsible K9s, said: “We have been informed by a police officer this morning that there is someone leaving poisonous dog biscuits on the green outside on Carnforth Avenue, Blackpool.

“The officer found around 40 dog biscuits in a pile on the green, which have been moved. Please watch out if you are walking your dog in this area.”

On a picture of the allegedly poisoned gravy bones, they added: “This is what the police officer sent us this morning - please be aware, don’t let you dogs eat anything on the floor.”

The warning has already been shared more than 1,400 times on social media.

Emily Maxwell said: “My pup went to sniff these this morning! I pulled her away as soon as she was walking towards them as I thought this was very odd.”

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said the authority’s environmental team had been made aware of the dog treats by a community police officer, and that information had been shared with BARK.

They said: “We would advise dog owners to be vigilant when out walking their dog.”

Symptoms of poisoning in dogs can range from vomiting to breathing difficulties to drooling.

Swallowed poisons often cause sickness, diarrhoea and heart problems that, if left untreated, can prove fatal.