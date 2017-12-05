‘Please help us find our stolen dog’

A Blackpool brother and sister have promised they don’t need any presents this Christmas– just the return of their beloved pet dog.

Prince, the one-year-old pug has been missing, believed stolen, since October.

Heartbroken owners Millie Bracewell, 17, and Harry Blunden, nine, have appealed for the return of their beloved pet.

Millie, a window company administrator, said: “I’m so upset about it and I just want him back for Christmas. My little brother is autistic and he gets so worked up about it - he blamed himself. It’s just not nice. He’s the friendlist dog you could ever meet. He’ll go up to anyone. He’s very playful and very hyper. He’s only one year old.”

Prince was bought for Millie in April as a birthday present. He disappeared from the family’s Ellesmere Road yard along with their other dog, Smartie, a chihuahua. But while Smartie was later found safe and well, Prince was never returned, and the family now fear the pooch – who is microchipped – has been snatched.

Police confirmed reports that a dog resembling Prince had been seen in the possession of an unknown male on Waterloo Road.

Millie and Harry’s mum, Leanne Owen, 41, said: “My son is disabled and he has been crying all the time. My daughter is devastated over it.

“We have put posters out and contacted the police. Our lives are incomplete without him.

“Their biggest wish would be to have Prince back.”