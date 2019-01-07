Plaque in memory of stalward

A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a community stalwart to honour the work he carried out to look after Wyre’s coast and countryside.

Rotarian Trevor Bennett found enjoyment in volunteering to help his community.

In 2012 he joined Blackpool South Rotary Club, where he was a very committed member.

His dedication to helping others was recognised in 2014 when he received the prestigious Stanley Parr Silver Salver – an award handed annually to a Rotary club member who has given outstanding service.

Trevor was also a reader for the Talking Newspaper Service for N-Vision and gave a lot of his time to looking after Wyre’s coast and countryside as a volunteer for the Wyre Countryside Service.

Sadly in August 2017, Trevor died from a respiratory disease.

In memory of the great service he had given throughout the years, Blackpool South Rotarians decided to create a tribute at one of his most treasured places.

Discussions were held with Wyre Council and the Wyre Rangers to come up with a fitting way to honour Trevor’s memory.

A plaque designed between them all has been placed in front of Trevor’s favourite tree, a seven-year-old oak tree in Wyre Estuary Country Park in Stanah where he spent much of his volunteering time.

Trevor’s family, Rotary colleagues, Wyre Countryside Rangers and other volunteers gathered to pay their respects during the unveiling towards the end of last year.

Blackpool South Rotary President Pat McCarthy spoke at the ceremony, followed by close friend Ron Greenhough, a representative of the Wyre Countryside Rangers and Trevor’s eldest son Simon who thanked everyone for attending.