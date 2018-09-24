Plans to open new £7.6m "super budget" Blackpool hotel revealed

A " super budget" hotel chain that offers rooms for under £10 has revealed plans to set up in Blackpool after agreeing a 999-year lease deal for land on the Promenade.

A new £7.6m purpose-built 103-room easyHotel is being lined up for the South Shore site, close to Waterloo Road, subject to planning permission.

The company currently owns nine UK hotels and one in Barcelona, Spain. It has another 23 franchised hotels at locations across the UK, Europe and Dubai.

An offer on its website currently advertises an autumn sale, with rooms available for as little as £9.99 a night.

A conditional agreement has been reached that would see easyHotel sign a 999-year lease for the site at 429 Promenade, where the hotel would be built.

The firm said in a statement it would deliver a "guaranteed standard of accommodation" for visitors to the resort.

The hotel, which would sit above two restaurant or cafe units earmarked for future sale, could open during the 2020/21 financial year, easyHotel said.

Chief executive Guy Parsons said: “Blackpool is a prosperous and lively city and is hugely popular with UK and international visitors.

"Once open, easyHotel will make a major contribution to the local hospitality trade. Our super-budget offer will enable visitors to have affordable, comfortable, stylish accommodation at the heart of Britain’s seaside culture and keep money in their purses and wallets to spend on local attractions.”