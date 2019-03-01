Plans to knock down art deco building finally set in motion

What’s happening

One of Fleetwood’s most distinctive buildings, the art deco-style Marine View apartments on The Espanade, is finally to be demolished after a year’s delay.

Why is it being knocked down?

Regenda Homes owns and oversees the 17 apartments in the block, and said it would be more cost-effective to demolish the building and build new flats than to keep upgrading an old building. The housing group said that, after finding new homes for the tenants a year ago, they spent 12 months exploring all options for the apartments block. But it concluded there were so many issues it would require major work to bring standards up to an acceptable level.

What happens next? Regenda lodged a planning application with Wyre Council for permission to have the building demolished, and the scheme will go through the usual planning process.

Has anyone expressed concern about the plans?

Tenants do not seem to have been concerned about the move, but Fleewood Civic Society said it is disappointed more wasn’t done to at least preserve the facade of the building. The society regards the building as an iconic art deco structure showing the onward development of the town from its Victorian beginning. The society sent a report to Wyre asking for the idea of preserving its facade to be considered. It said it finds it surprising that, within the law, demolition could take place without any local discussion.”

What is the history of the building?

It was built in the 1930s and was for many years the prestigious Cumberland Hotel, before becoming a care home and then apartments.