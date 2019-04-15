Plans to build new Co-Op in Anchorsholme causes outrage among residents

The bid to build a convenience store on the site of a former Anchorsholme Church has been slated by numerous people.

Some 53 people have raised objections to the plans for a new Co-Op and car park on North Drive where the Anchorsholme Methodist Church once stood on the Blackpool Council website.

Among those criticising the plans were Anchorsholme councillors Tony Williams and Paul Galley.

Concerns were raised about road safety, traffic, and loss of business for existing small shops in the area.

Coun Williams said: “An additional low-cost store would be a serious threat to the collection of shops on Eastpines Drive, which could see the re-location of One Stop due to loss of trade.

“The junction is already a known black spot where two deaths caused by traffic incidents have already occurred.There is also a zebra crossing immediately after the junction which can at times cause tail backs along North Drive.”

Coun Galley said: “Small supermarket car parks in the area are already a target for anti social behaviour. There are already anti-social behaviour issues at Sainsbury’s in Cleveleys, the Lidl Car Park, and due to it’s immediate proximity to East Pines Park there will almost certainly be anti-social behavious issues at this site. We as a Council are trying to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area and this scheme will without doubt undermine our efforts.

“Compared to residential units which generate a fixed amount of traffic, a retail unit of this size will generate use through out the day. The impact on the extra traffic movements including delivery lorries, including their noise will negatively impact on the lives of local residents who live on North Drive and Luton Road.”

A previous scheme, also to build a Co-Op on the site, was withdrawn by the developer last November after it attracted around 70 letters of objection.

Council planners had also recommended refusal of the proposal for a one to two-storey building with three two-bedroom flats above, citing concerns about the impact on nearby shopping centres.

The new application, which was submitted on March 8 by Melrose Developments Limited, does not now include the residential element.

However, many residents remain opposed to the plans.