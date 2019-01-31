Plans for 39 affordable homes in Preesall have been recommended for approval by Wyre Council

Plans for 39 affordable homes to be built in Preesall have been recommended for approval by Wyre Council.

The application, submitted by MCI Developments Limited in July last year, will go before members of the council’s planning committee on February 6.

If approved, it will see 15 two-bedroomed bungalows, 11 two-bedroomed houses, and 13 three-bedroom houses built on land land south of Rosslyn Avenue, Preesall.

Rosslyn Avenue will be extended to give people access to the site.

Preesall Town Council strongly opposed the plans following a consultation by Wyre Council, citing flood risks, drainage and sewage disposal, impact on wildlife and potential land contamination among its concerns.

The Environment Agency raised no objection to the plans.

In a committee report published by Wyre Council, it said the government body agreed that the application ‘adequately demonstrates the development will be safe in the design flood with allowance for climate change’.

United Utilities said no surface water from the site will be permitted to drain directly or indirectly into the public sewer.

Lancashire County Council Highways, the Greater Manchester Ecological Unit, and Wyre Council experts also had no objections.

The report read: “The proposed development will not have a significant impact on highway safety.”

Some 42 letters of objection were submitted over the plans with regards to loss of wildlife, congestion, lack of places at nearby schools, air pollution and more.