'Plan extra time for journeys': Blackpool road is shut after sewer collapses

A collapsed sewer has led to the closure of a road in central Blackpool. The council said Reads Avenue will be shut between Central Drive and Coronation Street until this Friday. "Please plan extra time for your journey," it told motorists.