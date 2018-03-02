Pilot faces charges over plane crash

A pilot from Poulton has been summonsed to court to face numerous charges over a plane crash which injured two men.

Police were called to reports a light aircraft had crashed on farmland shortly after taking off from Barton Airport in Eccles, Greater Manchester, on the morning of September 9 last year.

Four people were on board at the time of the incident. One man suffered a minor head injury and a serious arm injury and another man sustained a serious head wound which was not life-threatening.

Robert Gregor Murgatroyd (pictured), 51, of Windy Harbour Road, Poulton, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on March 28, said Greater Manchester Police.

He is accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft, endangering the safety of persons or property, failing to discharge responsibilities as pilot in command and failing to carry documents on a flight.

Murgatroyd is also charged with flying otherwise than in accordance with a licence, flying without insurance and two counts of fraud between June 2016 and April 2017.