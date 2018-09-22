PICTURES: 1,200 women and children take part in Pretty Muddy in Blackpool

Around 1,000 women took part in the third annual Pretty Muddy 5k to be held in Blackpool, while 200 youngsters aged five to 12 enjoyed the inaugural children’s event.

After a blustery and wet week, the rain held off at Lawson’s Field this morning, though as you can see, the conditions were hardly dry!

Town cryer Barry McQueen acted as the official starter. All pictures by Paul Heyes

And it wasn’t just a roll in the mud - organisers hope to have raised £69,000 for Cancer Research UK, once participants have sent in their sponsorship money.

“The atmosphere was incredible, full of smiles, laughter, mud, and people getting dirty to fight cancer,” area events manager Kirsti Thompson said afterwards.

“We would like to say thank you to the people of Blackpool for embracing the event and taking the time to take part.”

The children were the first to take part in the obstacle course; scrambling over an A-frame, crawling through a mud pit, and having fun with their friends.

Some 200 children took part

The course covered a varied route over a mixture of grass, tracks, and paved paths, which was mostly flat, and, once they had finished, the adults set off in waves of around 250.

For more details on how to hand in sponsorship money collected for the event, visit raceforlife.org

The annual Pretty Muddy 5k race for Cancer Research UK took place at Lawson's Field today. Hundreds of women and children took part in the event which involved getting very wet and extremely muddy, all in a good cause. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 22, 2018.

The annual Pretty Muddy 5k race for Cancer Research UK took place at Lawson's Field today. Hundreds of women and children took part in the event which involved getting very wet and extremely muddy, all in a good cause. Maxine Turley from Poulton got the first kids race under way. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 22, 2018.