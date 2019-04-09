PICTURED: Vile Blackpool paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted young girl jailed for 20 years

A 'remorseless' Blackpool paedophile who subjected a young girl to 'the most appalling abuse' including rape has been jailed for 20 years.

Christopher Rixon, 42, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, was found guilty of a catalogue of sex offences at Preston Crown Court today.

Rixon, who tried to deny the crimes he carried out against the girl, was found guilty of eight counts of rape, four counts of assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sex.

The offences took place during the 2010s.

When he was arrested Rixon told officers he had begun a relationship with the victim when she was 16, and that nothing had happened prior to that. He also claimed that any sexual contact between the pair had been consensual.

He was found not guilty of two counts of rape of a girl over 16, and not guilty of two counts of sexual touching of a child relating to a separate girl.

Investigating Officer Simon Morris, of the Lancashire Police Public Protection Unit, said: “I am glad the jury saw through Christopher Rixon’s lies, and saw him for the dangerous sexual predator he is.

“I can’t overstate the impact that his actions had on the victim, and she must be commended for showing immense bravery in reporting Rixon to us.

“He has shown no remorse by denying the offences, forcing her to go through the ordeal of a trial, and I am pleased he is now behind bars where he belongs.

“I hope the result of this trial brings her and her family some comfort, and that they are able to start moving forwards with their lives.

“I also hope it sends a message that at Lancashire Police we take all reports of sexual offences seriously.

“If anyone has been the victim of a sexual offence – recently or in the past – we would urge them to come forward and report it to us in the knowledge that we take all reports seriously and that victims are treated sensitively and professionally at all times."

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Rixon is behind bars for the most appalling abuse and we hope the fact that justice has now been served brings some comfort to his victim.

“Sexual abuse can have a devastating impact lasting into adulthood, so it is vital that young people have the confidence to speak out in the knowledge they will be listened to. The NSPCC is visiting primary schools across the North West with its ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ service, empowering children to protect themselves from abuse and highlighting how to speak out if they ever experience it.”

For help and support children can contact ChildLine on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk.

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline in confidence on 0800 808 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.