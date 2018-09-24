Picnic in the Garden to celebrate peer support group

A picnic for 100 people is no mean feat – but the hard work paid off for volunteers as they celebrated the success of community groups.

The Deputy Mayor of Fylde, Coun Jan Barker, welcomed more than one hundred people to the Picnic in the Garden event to celebrate art and peer support group Connect More.

The event, held in conjunction with Richmond Fellowship in their peaceful rear garden in Windsor Road, Ansdell, highlighted the new Connect Community Choir and the development of Connect Community Garden.

Coun Barker said: “Developing connections in the community through gardening, singing, writing and arts and crafts is wonderful.”

The Deputy Mayor planted a commemorative rose bush to celebrate the special day.

Coun Barker added: “Through collaboration like this, groups can gain strength and support so that they can survive through difficult times and I hope will go on to thrive in the future because of their own hard work.”

The Picnic in the Garden, which featured games and quizzes, tombola and raffle, home-made cakes, art displays and performances from Connect Community Choir, raised almost £350 for local community groups and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Jayne Kelly, from Fylde and Wyre Social Inclusion Service, who helped organise the celebration, said: “It wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of all the volunteers; Richmond Fellowship; Phil Fairhurst, our choirmaster; and grants from the Soroptimists.”

For details of groups, contact Jayne on 07814 138120.