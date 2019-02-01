PHOTOS: Poulton's former police station could be yours for £100,000

No one would choose to spend ‘a night in the cells’ but for around £100,000 it could be a daily occurrence as a former Wyre police station heads to auction.

Poulton Police Station at Market Place closed down last year as officers moved into the new Blackpool Police headquarters on Gerry Richardson Way.

Fancy a night in the cells?

The building will now go to auction on February 19 and The Gazette has had a look round before it goes under the hammer.

It is being sold by Pugh auctioneers and has a guide price of £100,000.

The building still has its original cells and police officer locker rooms in place as well as a notice to people in police custody.

Christine Storey, secretary of Poulton-Le-Fylde Historical and Civic Society, says the building is ‘very significant’ to the town due to its age and location.

The station features some period features.

She said: “There was originally a large townhouse on the site in the 18th Century and by the end of the 19th Century it was a single storey building.

“After the second World War, a second tier was built on top.

She added: “I am really looking forward to finding out what the future of the station will be.

“It is quite a limited site and it falls in the conservation area. I was hoping to speak to the conservation officer to see if any plans have been discussed.”

Maintenance technician at Blackpool's Divisional HQ Caleb Bohen inside the old cell.

Pugh’s managing director Paul Thompson believes the former cop shop could have a variety of different uses.

He said: “The old police station is a sizeable period property right on the market place in Poulton.

“There is certainly scope for redevelopment and we are seeing interest from a range of potential investors.

“The demand for new commercial and residential development opportunities remains consistently high and Poulton is well located, close to Blackpool, and with great road and rail links .”