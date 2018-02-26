Photographic Society showcase their talent

Members of The North Fylde Photographic Society have been showcasing their talent in a special competition.

Working in conjunction with Morrisons supermarket in Cleveleys, the group showed off some of their pictures as part of the competition.

Paul King, chairman of North Fylde Photographic Society, said: “Clare May, Morrisons Community Champion, and I thought it would be a good idea to do something within the local community by arranging the competition with the North Fylde Photographic Society.

“Morrisons invited members of the Photographic Society into the store to take a variety of photographs and, a couple of weeks later, the customers were asked to vote on which of the photographs they thought was the best picture.

“It really made the day for those who voted as not only did they get to do their shopping but they also had the chance to look at some great pictures.”