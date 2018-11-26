‘Phenomenal’ response stuns organisers of Locals Helping Locals at Christmas appeal for Blackpool Food Bank

The incredible generosity of Fylde coast residents just keeps on growing.

Organisers of the annual Locals Helping Locals at Chirstmas collection for Blackpool Food Bank were left stunned after doubling last year’s impressive haul.

Despite the Sandcastle Waterpark offering a venue for people to drop off donations on Friday, meaning there would be more space this time around, the sheer volume of food delivered meant they still ran out of room.

Radio presenter Hayley Kay, one of the people behind the appeal, said the response was “phenomenal”.

She added: “Just the sheer volume of food and sheer generosity, it was unbelievable.

“Every year, there’s a moment just before when you think ‘what if nobody comes?’ – but then of course people are just fantastic.

“It was quite emotional as well – quite a few people filled up.”

She praised the generosity of everyone – from individuals, including young children, through to community groups and businesses –who took part.

That included Blackpool Transport, who – quite literally – delivered a bus load of donations.

And the donations continue to roll in, with Hayley hoping the momentum will carry on through the quieter months after Christmas, when donations typically start to dry up.

“It’s helping people you will never, ever meet,” she added. “But I want to thank everyone for their kindness.”

Neil Reid, of Blackpool Food Bank, said it was “impossible” to give an exact amount that had been donated.

He added: “It was more than double what we raised last year.

“It was just amazing on the night. We had to go out and get another van.

“On Saturday I was in the warehouse with the team and there was just tray after tray after tray of stuff to sort out.”