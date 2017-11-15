Petition against new sports pitch at North Shore school

A petition opposing a ‘sports complex’ planned for playing fields at Unity Academy in North Shore has been lodged with planners at the town hall.

Some 25 people have signed it, all residents in Cotswold Road and some from the same address.

The school wants planning permission for a fenced in all-weather pitch on land close to the street, and the move would see local football clubs and community clubs using the pitch until 10pm seven days a week.

Neighbours voiced their concern over the 15m floodlights, noise, and traffic.

Contractors said measures have been taken to reduce the impact on residents, and the complex would not have a detrimental impact.