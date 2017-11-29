Peter happy to go bald again for good cause

A cancer surviving Santa who now has a full head of hair again after losing it all while undergoing chemotherapy, is planning to go shaven-headed for a good cause.

Lytham business man Peter Reid, who was given the all-clear from cancer earlier this year, is hoping his sponsored head-shave will bring a Christmas bonus of £600 to the Happy House children’s home and school in Kenya where, for the third year, he will also be playing the role of Father Christmas.

Peter (pictured) and his wife Joanne are regular visitors to the Happy House, which was founded by former Blackpool landlady Sue Hayward and her charity Children of Watamu. Peter and Joanne also sponsor a little girl called Florence.

Peter will have his head shaved while they are visiting Happy house next month and is hoping some of the older children will take a turn with the clippers.

He said: “I wanted to do something more exciting than just have a donation page. I really hope to reach my target to ensure the kids at Happy House have a good Christmas. Being Santa to kids from backgrounds of extreme poverty and despair is very special indeed.”

Details of Peter’s fundraising effort are at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-reid8