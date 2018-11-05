Peter Andre to bring biggest hits to Blackpool stage in celebration of 25 years in showbiz

It has been 25 years since Peter Andre burst ionto the global music scene.

His second single, ‘Gimme Little Sign’, reached number three in the Australian charts. His second album ‘Natural’ was a huge UK hit, and his most famous song, ‘Mysterious Girl’, reached number two in the charts in 1996, and number one in 2004.

During the 90s he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK - and the celebrity crush of many a lovestruck schoolgirl.

He appeared on hit reality shows I’m a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing, and embarked on major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Now he is coming to Blackpool Opera House as part of his new ‘Celebrating 25 Years’ tour.

He said: “I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to do so many different things. Music was my passion but I studied acting as a kid. I used to watch Michael Jackson in the 80s and I had these desires to be on the stage and perform.

“Someone said to me that the working years are the longest years of your life. Between your childhood and teenage years you’re being told what to do... and then you have your working years spanning 40 or 50 years, so if you don’t enjoy that longest part of your life it’s hard, and there are a lot of people who don’t get to do that, so I feel very blessed.

“The last time I was in Blackpool was for Strictly; that was three years ago. It was great fun.

“They are so nice to me in Blackpool. To have the waxwork (at Madame Tussauds) there, people go and take pictures and put them online. I have a great interaction with the fans.”

He added that he is hoping for a few special guests to join him on his tour. He said: “If we can get the waxwork on the stage with me, that might be fun. The problem is it looks better than me!

“Definitely I’m going to sing all the hits that I have had in the UK, the number ones, and then I’m going to do little medleys of songs that inspired me along the way, everything from disco to funk to soul to jazz. It’s going to be a very uplifting show. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Peter Andre’s ‘Celebrating 25 Years’ show will play at the Blackpool Opera House on February 19 2019. Tickets can be bought online at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.