Pet cats in Bispham feared stolen for bloodsports

More than a dozen cats have disappeared from Bispham - and a charity suspects they may have been stolen for horrific bloodsport.

Joan Lamb, of animal rescue group Harvey’s Army, said there were fears locally that the 15 cats had been swiped to be used in dog-baiting.

Missing: Fluffy

She said: “We have 15 missing cats around the Ashfield Road area. None have been found. Most are microchipped.

“In this area there’s a definite problem, so owners need tobe aware.

“There’s nine gone missing since January, so that’s more than one a month in a very small area.

“Our fear is that these animals are being taken for dog-baiting. It’s a very serious problem.

“One lady has got two cats missing, which is absolutely heartbreaking for her. It’s pure torment.”

Jacqueline Collumbine, 46, of Airdrie Place, lost two cats in 11 months.

Eight-year-old black and white female Fluffy (inset) disappeared on July 25 last year while Jacqueline was at work.

On June 4 this year, her other cat, one-year-old Jess, also went missing.

She said: “I looked everywhere. I went from door to door, I contacted all the animal sanctuaries. I have walked miles all around the fields. I put up leaflets in shop windows. Everything.

“It’s the worst thing not knowing where they are. If you found them and they have been run over, at least you could put your mind to rest.

“It’s just so strange that so many have gone missing in that area.

“Fluffy I found dumped in a bin bag when she was only a few weeks old, so I brought her up. It’s like having a member of your family disappear. You just don’t imagine it happening twice.”

MISSING CATS

June 2018 - Joey, grey longhaired, Ardmore Road

July 2018 - Fluffy, Airdrie Place

October 2018 - Trixy, black and white, Low Moor Road, and Storm, black, Antrim Road

November 2018 - Sidney, tabby, Blackpool Road, and Mowgli, black, Tennyson Drive

January - Grey, Russian blue, Moor Park Avenue

March - Coco, tabby and white, Warbreck Drive, and Callie, calico, Bangor Avenue

April - Jacko, black and white, Longford Avenue, and Lexi, black and white, Ashfield Road

May - Dustin, black, Shaftesbury Avenue, and Coby, black, Highcroft Avenue

June - Jess, Airdrie Place, and Phoebe, black, Bispham Road