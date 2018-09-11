Personal trainer Neil spends 24 hours in the gym in aid of a good cause

Most people would never choose to do a 24-hour stint in the gym.

But Ribby Hall personal trainer Neil Scurrah did, all in aid of a good cause very close to his heart.

Neil carried out 24 one-hour personal trainer sessions back-to-back – in 24 hours for charity. Some sessions involved two people, so he trained a total of 28 people over the course of the 24 hours at Ribby Hall, and raised £1,355.

The 38-year-old, of Elswick, lost his dad Robert to cancer five years ago and wanted to do something to raise money for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who had provided him with care.

Neil, who also works as general manager and company accountant for a domiciliary care agency in Kirkham, said: “My dad’s passing triggered me lose over 18 stone, join a gym and eventually getting my PT qualification. So I thought a fund raising event involving personal training was a good way to honour him.

“People loved the idea. I got a great response. I thought I’d struggle to fill the overnight sessions, but those got booked straight away.

“I planned my eating for the whole 24 hours. I ate about 5,000 calories – I ate small amounts every hour after each session. Lots of simple and complex carbohydrates and good fats for energy. It worked really well and I never felt too fatigued.

“I was shattered, but buzzing off the adrenaline when I finished. I managed to go for a full English then had a couple of pints.”

After completely changing his lifestyle over the last four years, and losing 18st, Neil now plays squash three times a week, does two 30 minute High Intensity Interval Training workouts and weight training four times a week. He works part-time as a personal trainer, to share his love of fitness with others.

He said: “I’ve been a PT now for three months. It’s going really well. I’m building up a good client base and had some amazing feedback.”