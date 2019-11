Have your say

One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning kitchen fire.

Two fire engines from Blackpool Fire Station were called to the blaze at a property in Addison Crescent, Blackpool, at 12.51am on Saturday (November 9).

Addison Crescent, where the fire occurred (Image: Google Maps)

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One casualty suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital by ambulance."