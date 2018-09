Firefighters rescued a person from a burning bungalow.

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and one from Bispham were called to a house fire at a semi-detached bungalow on Green Drive, Cleveleys, at around 8.30am today.

One person was still inside the bungalow when firefighters arrived at the scene. They rescued the person, who was treated by paramedics.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit was used to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.