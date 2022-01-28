Person rescued by coastguard volunteers after being spotted in sea near Gynn Square in Blackpool

RNLI Blackpool launched two D-class lifeboats and started a search of the area after receiving the report at around 10pm last night (January 28).

As crews were searching the water, the casualty was found by HM Coastguard volunteers and was helped to safety.

How can I stay safe at the coast?

- Keep you and your family back from the water's edge.

- Always check tide times so you don't get cut off.

- Keep an eye out for local warning signs.

- If you're in trouble in the water, float to live.

- In an emergency dial 999 for the Coastguard (UK).

How to Float to Live

- Fight your instinct to thrash around

- Lean back, extend your arms and legs

- If you need to, gently move them around to help you float

- Float until you can control your breathing

- Only then call for help or swim to safety

To find out more about coastal safety, click HERE.