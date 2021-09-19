Person injured after falling from North Prom wall on Blackpool seafront
A person has been taken to hospital after falling from a wall overlooking the seafront on Blackpool's North Prom last night (Saturday, September 18).
Fire crews were called to the Prom near Tiffany's Hotel at 9.08pm, where the rope rescue team from St Anne’s used a basket stretcher to help lift the injured person to safety.
The casualty was cared for at the scene by paramedics before they were taken to hospital for further treatment.
A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham, together with an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool and a rope rescue team from St Annes, attended the rescue of a person on the Promenade in Blackpool.
"The casualty had fallen over a wall on the seafront and was rescued by our rope rescue team from St Anne’s and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) personnel.
"Crews used a basket stretcher to help recover the patient for treatment. They were at the scene for one and a half hours."
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for details on the casualty's condition and injuries.
