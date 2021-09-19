Person injured after falling from North Prom wall on Blackpool seafront

A person has been taken to hospital after falling from a wall overlooking the seafront on Blackpool's North Prom last night (Saturday, September 18).

By Matthew Calderbank
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 6:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th September 2021, 6:44 pm

Fire crews were called to the Prom near Tiffany's Hotel at 9.08pm, where the rope rescue team from St Anne’s used a basket stretcher to help lift the injured person to safety.

The casualty was cared for at the scene by paramedics before they were taken to hospital for further treatment.

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham, together with an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool and a rope rescue team from St Annes, attended the rescue of a person on the Promenade in Blackpool.

Fire crews were called to North Prom near Tiffany's Hotel at 9.08pm on Saturday (September 18) after a person fell over a wall onto the sea defences below. Pic: Google

"The casualty had fallen over a wall on the seafront and was rescued by our rope rescue team from St Anne’s and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) personnel.

"Crews used a basket stretcher to help recover the patient for treatment. They were at the scene for one and a half hours."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for details on the casualty's condition and injuries.

