Your chance to be part of Britain's Got Talent as Blackpool hosts auditions

Have you got the talent to be a TV winner?

Auditions for the next series of ITV''s Britain's Got Talent will take place in Blackpool on Sunday, September 15.

Potential hopefuls are invited to turn up at the Grand Hotel on North Promenade from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Hundreds of hopefuls are expected to turn up in a bid to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as Paul Potts, Collabro, Diversity, Lost Voice Guy and this year's victor Colin Thackray.

Colin, the series' oldest-ever winner, triumphed in the face of a stern challenge in the final, which included Fleetwood's Flakefleet School.

The pupils' performances alongside headmaster Dave McPartlin captured the hearts of the nation and especially impressed judge David Walliams, who gave the youngsters a golden ticket to the final stages of the show and later visited the school,

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variety from all over the UK.

"Colin proved that whatever age you are, or what talent you have, anything is possible.

"Whether you’re an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet - we can’t wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020.

"Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

"So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”

Colin said: “Since winning Britain’s Got Talent my life has been turned upside down.

" I have signed a record deal, recorded an album and am in the process of writing a book.

" I have met so many wonderful people since auditioning, received so many kind messages and have lost count how many times people have taken my photograph! Signing up to BGT was one of, if not, the best decision I ever made!”

Further details of how to be involved at ITV.COM/TALENT.