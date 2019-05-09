Young woman died after being found unresponsive at Blackpool hotel while on holiday

Have your say

A young woman died suddenly while on holiday in Blackpool.

Amy Hawkins, 31, had travelled from Birkenhead to Blackpool with her partner and was staying in a resort hotel when she died on February 3.

The coroners investigation into her death opened on Wednesday morning at Blackpool Town Hall (pictured).

Coroner Alan Wilson said: “Amy Hawkins resided in the Birkenhead area and travelled to Blackpool for a short break with her partner, and was staying at a Blackpool hotel.

“She had been found by her partner just after 8.30am in the hotel bedroom, unresponsive.

“She is reported to have been seen at around 4am that morning when she reported that she was feeling groggy.”

Paramedics were called to the scene and Ms Hawkins was transferred to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The court heard how ‘life-saing efforts were made to assist’ Ms Hawkins, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A postmortem was carried out and revealed the cause of death was multi-drug toxicity.

Mr Wilson said: “It seems to me that in light of that medical cause of death, it is apparent that an inquest should be formally opened.”

He arranged for the inquest to take place at the Town Hall on July 16.

He added: “Once all the evidence has been gathered, it may be that once the evidence has been discussed with the family and any other interested persons... the inquest may be brought forward.”