Young people raise awareness of plastic pollution blighting the Fylde coast's beaches

Young people from across the county came together to raise awareness of plastic pollution that blights our local beaches.

Two Explorer scouts from Wyre, Luke, 16 and George, 17 joined the support of charity Surfers against Sewage to do their bit for a sustainable future.

The day was action packed from the offset. The Scouts learned about Surfers against Sewage’s fight long and hard to campaign and protect the oceans, waves, beaches and local wild life, through their commitment, passion and belief to fight plastic pollution.

They followed that by working to collect general rubbish and plastic pollution from beaches across the Lancashire coast, something they have been very vocal about and wanting to make a positive impact and as active citizens in their local communities.

Luke said: “By helping to clean our local areas, we are helping to preserve the environment for future generations.

“As Scouts, we are taught to be active citizens and build upon our Scouting foundations.”

George added: “It’s fantastic to see that Scouts is encouraging and empowering young people to attack climate change in an easy and enjoyable way.”

Kerry, a Scout volunteer, said “As Scouts, we believe in preparing young people with skills for life. We encourage our young people to do more, learn more and be more.

“Each week, we give young people the opportunity to enjoy fun and adventure while developing the skills they need to succeed, now and in the future.

“Our young people are passionate to make a positive impact in their communities.”