The members of the Prince’s Trust team worked via Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to carry out the work at Fleetwood Nursing Home, on Grange Road.

During the course of the project, they pruned trees and bushes, weeded, made new garden beds and bedded plants.

Then they painted some art on one of the walls. painted a garden statue, added a birdhouse into a tree and put solar lights abound the trees and bushes.

The Prince's Trust team with Lancashire Fire and Rescue members and staff from Fleetwood Care Home

Aimed at people aged 16-25 who are unemployed, leaving care, young offenders, students, and those whose jobs are sponsored by their employers, the 12-week scheme sees them spend a week away, undertake a community project, complete a work placement, take part in a team challenge, and stage a presentation.

King Charles III set up the UK-wide scheme when he was young prince back in 1976 and since then it has helped around 100,000 young people.

Tina Shepherd, activity co-ordinator at Fleetwood Nursing Home, said: “I contacted The Prince’s Trust asking if they would like a project on one of their student programmes, because our garden was in need of a spruce up.

Prince's Trust team members in the garden of Fleetwood Nursing Home

“Our garden looks so much fresher because of their excellent work.

“These young people need to be recognised for what they do, they were absolutely brilliant.”

The Prince’s Trust team was led by team leader Ashleigh Unsworth from Lancashire Fire & Rescue at Fleetwood station.

At the handover presentation, the young people prepared a speech between them, and some of the their families attended the event.

Members of Lancashire Fire and Rescue, based at Fleetwood station, supported young people on the Prince's Trust team

The fire marshals were also there and thanked the students for their hard work.

And there was also a tasty buffet and refreshments for everyone.

Anne Beswick, manager of the home, thanked the students adding that it was refreshing to see young people wanting to help others.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for 16-25 year olds who are not currently in work, training or education to take part in a future, free 12 week Prince’s Trust team programme at Fleetwood Fire Station.

Participants will take part in a residential in the Lake District and work with people in the Fleetwood or Wyre community.