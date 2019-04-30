Young mum’s cake creations are winners

It started as a way to save money on a christening cake and has led to Wrea Green mum Lisa Elliott wining awards and being invited to pass her knowledge on to others.

The mum-of-two recently scooped two golds in a competition at the Cake International Show.

She won one gold for her main competition piece, Mr Funguy and best group display for her design of a pin-up girl.

She scored 96 points out of a possible 100, for her competition piece.

It can take her between 30 and 60 hours to complete a model, drawing it out first and then working on it in the evenings after work when her sons are in bed.

Lisa, who is married to Will, and works full-time in IT, running a department of project managers, said: “I’ve been going to Cake International since I started making cakes.

“It’s such a big show, I love getting to see the other pieces and there’s so many great things to buy.

“I decided to give the competition a go and the first two times I got a bronze, and I got some really helpful feedback – which was one of my main reasons for doing it.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got 96/100, and I still got feedback of things to work on, which is great.”

It all started when Lisa was trying to find a christening cake for her son seven years ago.

“I needed a christening cake, but I was looking around and they were pretty expensive, I felt it was something I could do myself.

“I liked baking so I gave it a go and followed a YouTube tutorial. It looked really good.

“I had a great response from people, so I started doing more cakes, for birthdays, anniversaries and I really just fell in love with the process.

“I was completely self-taught, I just enjoyed it, but I did take some classes to learn different techniques.

“It became more of an artistry and now although I do bake cakes from time-to-time, it’s more about making models. They are completely edible, sometimes I make them from cake or sometimes from modelling chocolate.

“I write tutorials for two magazines and was asked by the local British Sugarcraft Guild to provide them with a demonstration, they have asked me do a full-day workshop too.”

* Visit www.facebook.com/lisajaynecakes.co.uk