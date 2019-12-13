Young and old gather in Cleveleys for Christmas lunch to tackle loneliness

Manor Beach primary school hosted a Christmas lunch for elderly Wyre residents on Wednesday December 11, bringing generations together in a bid to combat loneliness.

Coun Andrea Kay organised the lunch, which is in it's 12th year, to enable the elderly and vulnerable to socialise with others and interact with local schoolchildren during the festive period.

Guests enjoyed entertainment by Manor Beach primary school pupils.

A gift, lunch and entertainment was provided for guests who might not otherwise have had a Christmas day meal, visitors or anyone to talk to.

Coun Kay said: "I invited all of the pensioners who visit Cleveleys library, sheltered living homes in Thornton, some vulnerable adults from Fleetwood, and anybody else who I knew could be spending Christmas alone or who might struggle.

"I'll continue to do these lunches every year because these people rely on us.

"For some of them, this might be their only Christmas dinner, and I feel blessed when I see everyone come together to enjoy themselves."

Manor Beach pupils had a visit from Santa at their Christmas lunch

Coun Kay also planned to visit "around ten more" elderly residents who were unable to make the lunch due to illness or immobility.

Manor Beach has hosted the party for the past two years, and office staff member Nicola Baggaley said it was "just magical" for everyone involved.

She said: "It was amazing to see so many children and older people together enjoying themselves.

"The children were so excited, and each key stage put on a show for the guests, even nursery children who sang Christmas songs dressed up as little stars, it was lovely.

"Everyone had a really special time."