Y:Festival celebrates YMCA's landmark 175th anniversary year

Families enjoyed a fun packed day of activities to mark the YMCA’s 175th anniversary with a special festival.

By Alexandra Storton

Held at YMCA William Pickles Playing Fields, on Seafield Road, Lytham, Y:Festival featured an array of free activities and local culture.

Highlights of the event on Saturday, July 27 included live music performances, a teddy bears picnic, bouncy castles and special guest appearances from superhero mascots.

Despite the sudden rain and downpour, the spirits of the visitors were not dampened.

Michael Harrison, YMCA senior marketing manager, said: “The community certainly came together, and it was great see everyone get moving and really enjoy themselves!”.

The day also gave guests the chance to help raise funds for the YMCA’s Changing Young Lives Appeal, which is attempting to turn around the fortunes of the YMCA Lakeside site on the shores of Lake Windermere, Cumbria.

The site requires funds for modernisation and innovation amounting to £6.8 million, the majority of which has already been raised from the support of philanthropists and fundraisers.

The YMCA needs only a further £40,000 to reach its final target. However, this remains a challenge as the final amount is required by the end of September.

Although the Y:Festival was free to all, the charity was able to raise an additional £200 towards the renovation of the site through the generous donations of visitors.

Michael added: “On behalf of the YMCA, we would like to thank everyone who was involved in organising the event on such a special occasion for the YMCA.

“The support and generosity of the community, local businesses and entrepreneurs helped to make the event a special day and celebration for everyone.

“Even in such changeable and adverse weather conditions it did not deter our local communities from coming together, getting active and having fun ”.