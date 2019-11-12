Wyre solicitors to hold open day for female victims of domestic abuse

A firm of solicitors with offices in Fleetwood and Cleveleys will be holding an open doors event for female victims of domestic abuse, to provide them with free advice and support.

PHH solicitors will be holding the event at their offices in York Avenue, Cleveleys and Poulton Street, Fleetwood, on Monday November 25, between 9am and 5pm.

PHH Solicitors York Avenue, Cleveleys office.

The law firm will be supporting White Ribbon UK day - a charity that works to end male domestic abuse against women.

The charity urges men to wear a white ribbon, and pledge to "never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women."

Associate director and children panel solicitor at PHH Tom Harrison is an ambassador of White Ribbon UK, and said he hoped that by opening their doors PHH would be able to help women in a vulnerable position.

He said: "I want to make sure women have a place where they can come without judgement, where we can hopefully provide assistance.

"You can see physical bruises, but you can't see the emotional abuse someone is suffering with. If we can help even one person, it will be worth it.

"Family law is more commonly dominated by female solicitors, so as a male family law solicitor I want to make a difference."

Mr Harrison said the event would be supported by Fylde Coast Women's Aid, Safenet, and Lancashire Police who would be on hand to offer free help and advice.

He added that the firm hoped to offer another event in the new year for male victims of domestic abuse, but this initial event would be limited to females only.

PHH solicitors currently offer free clinics Tuesdays between 3pm and 5pm at their Fleetwood office, and on Saturdays at their Cleveleys office between 10am and 1pm.