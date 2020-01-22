Wyre's Citizens Advice service gets extra year of council funding

Have your say

A vital advice service in Wyre has secured funding that will keep it running for another year.

The Citizens Advice Lancashire (CAL) operation has been granted £30,000 by Wyre Council, which will allow the service to continue until May 31 2021.

Although based at Fleetwood, various sessions are provided at Cleveleys, Knott End and Garstang libraries by the CAL service. Cabinet members agreed to extend the funding following a request by council leader David Henderson.

Council papers showed the service helped with more than 4,000 cases in 12 months.

The report to councillors added: “Debt advice and advice and guidance relating to benefits and tax credits are the largest areas of cases that are dealt with.”

Wyre Council originally entered into a two-year agreement with an earlier version of the organisation, Lancashire West Citizens Advice Bureau, back in 2011, and various agreements have been extended in the years since.

The current funding has come from a central government pot to support debt advice services, with Wyre allocating that money to the CAL.

The service includes a call centre that operates from 9am to 5pm five days a week, offering access to advice by telephone, webchat and email.

The funding also supports a general advice service delivered by the volunteer hub based at the Fleetwood Town Council offices in Poulton Road.

All advisers are given training to identify clients with domestic abuse issues and be able to refer for support.

Outreach for general advice and debt is also provided through pre-booked appointments at the library in Garstang.

Digital assistance and simple advice queries are also dealt with at Cleveleys on Friday mornings and Knott End library on Mondays.

CAL also operates the successful digital help centre at Fleetwood Market, which helps residents get online and access a range of benefits, although this is not covered by the latest funding deal. It operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.