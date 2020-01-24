Wyre primary school are no dummies when it comes to CPR

A Cleveleys primary school has begun to teach its pupils lifesaving first aid skills, ahead of Government proposals to include it in the National Curriculum.

In July 2018, the Government announced plans to roll out first aid training as part of the National Curriculum in 2020, with all state-funded schools in England required to teach first aid as part of health education.

Pupils in year 4 and 5 with teacher Julie Ellershaw learning essential first aid skills.

But years four and five pupils at Northfold Community Primary School in Cleveleys have been learning the skills before the proposed roll-out, as part of the "Life. Live it: First aid education for children" initiative for primary aged children by the British Red Cross.

So far they have learned how to perform CPR on dummies, how to treat burns, ways to spot danger, what to do in the event of choking, and how to tend to broken limbs.

Teacher Julie Ellershaw said: "First aid skills are essential, and children need to know these things so we decided to start now.

"We've taught them how to contact emergency services if they ever need to, as well as different skills to use throughout their lives.

"Initially we have started with years four and five but we plan to continue so that year one and above will receive the first aid training as well, they're such valuable lessons."