Wyre family to host residential Christmas switch-on with Santa for children's hospice

A Thornton family are preparing to welcome the jolly man himself to their festive front garden in December, to raise money for Brian House Children's Hospice at Christmas for the third year running.

Tim Holloway, 34, and his partner Crystal King, 33, have been creating the festive scenes at their house in Devonshire Avenue, Thornton, since December 2017.

Tim Holloway presents his cheque for 1008.58 to Brian House after his 2018 Christmas lights switch-on.

This year will be their third year fundraising, and they are hoping to beat the huge amount of money they handed over to the hospice, based on Low Moor Road, Bispham, last year.

The couple raised £1008 for Brian House in 2018, and Tim said this year would be "bigger and better than ever."

He said: "We want to support local charities, and I've known people who have had help from Brian House for their children, they do a great job.

"I just love to go over the top at Christmas, and our neighbours used to tell us they loved the house all lit up, so we decided to do it every year and take the opportunity to raise money for charity with it.

Devonshire Avenue, Thornton lights up every year for Brian House Children's Hospice.

"We want to do something nice for the community, especially at Christmas."

The couple will be helped by Crystal's eight-year-old daughter Ella, who will be handing out mince pies, hotdogs, sweets and drinks.

The One Stop store on Rossendale Avenue in Thornton have donated 120 mince pies towards their cause, and Santa Claus will also be making an appearance for visiting children.

Donations to Brian House are welcomed on the night, and change jars are also being accepted.

The switch-on will begin at 5.45pm, Sunday December 1 at 79 Devonshire Avenue, Thornton.