Wyre family raise impressive sum for hospice charity after huge Christmas lights exhibition

A family from Thornton have raised £1426.27 for Brian House children's hospice, after adorning their house and garden with make-shift festive illuminations.

Tim Holloway, 34, and his partner Crystal King, 33, lit up their Devonshire Avenue, Thornton, home on December 1 with their extensive collection of Christmas lights.

People queued along the street waiting for the lights switch-on.

They invited the public to gather around the lights and enjoy mince pies, hotdogs, sweets and drinks, with Crystal's eight-year-old daughter Ella helping out.

Tim said: "Around 200 people came out to see the switch-on, we gave out free refreshments ad Santa was there too for the children.

"The event was a huge success, and we were shocked at how many people turned up to support us. A big thank you goes to Tesco, One Stop and Morrisons for food donations."

There were issues throughout December with fuses tripping and wind damaging the lights, but everything was fixed and the lights stayed on until December 30, Tim added.

The Christmas lights on Tim and Crystal's Devonshire Avenue property.

This was the family's third year fundraising for the Bispham children's hospice, trumping their 2018 total by over £400.