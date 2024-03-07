Today is World Book Day, a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March to foster a love for reading amongst young people.

This morning, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's brilliant costumes and they did not disappoint!

From mini Marvel characters to pocket size princesses, take a look below at some of the fabulous World Book Day costumes from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre...

Are you in need of some new books for you or your little one, here is our guide to the best bookshops in Lancashire.

1 . World Book Day on the Fylde Coast Take a look at some of the fab costumes seen across the Fylde Coast

2 . Leo and Oscar L: Leo age 4 as the Tin Man. Right: R: Oscar age 5 as Mr Wonka

3 . Autumn-Lily, 'Baby Yoda' and Frankie L to R: Autumn-Lily age 3 as Little Red Riding Hood, Baby Yoda age 1, and Frankie age 7 as Miss Trunchbull

4 . Leo, Lottie and Roman L: Leo and Lottie as Harry and Hermione. R: Roman age 6 as Grandma (Wolf) from Little Red Riding Hood

5 . Damon, Dominic, Stan and Scarlett L: Damon and Dominic aged 11 months as Batman. R: Stan and Scarlett age 9 as Willy Wonka and the Queen of Hearts