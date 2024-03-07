World Book Day: 33 pictures of the best costumes from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre today

Each World Book Day we celebrate your little bookworms' literary costume efforts and this year is no different.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT

Today is World Book Day, a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March to foster a love for reading amongst young people.

This morning, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's brilliant costumes and they did not disappoint!

From mini Marvel characters to pocket size princesses, take a look below at some of the fabulous World Book Day costumes from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre...

Are you in need of some new books for you or your little one, here is our guide to the best bookshops in Lancashire.

1. World Book Day on the Fylde Coast

2. Leo and Oscar

3. Autumn-Lily, 'Baby Yoda' and Frankie

4. Leo, Lottie and Roman

5. Damon, Dominic, Stan and Scarlett

6. Allannah, 'Greg the sausage roll'and Beau age 4

