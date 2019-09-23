Women’s groups bid for funding

Groups supporting women and girls across the Fylde coast are being urged to apply for funding to help with their work.



Organisations tackling issues like period poverty, domestic and sexual abuse, mental health and long-term unemployment can apply for a share of over £72,000 from the Lancashire Women’s Fund (also known as the Tampon Tax Community Fund).

Groups and individuals can apply to the Community Foundation for Lancashire for grants of up to £10,000, and the funding can only be used for projects or services that directly benefit women and girls.

Priority will be given to grassroots organisations, organisations working with women or girls facing multiple challenges, user-led organisations and sustainable projects providing long-term solutions.

Rae Brooke, chief executive for the Community Foundation for Lancashire, said: “Grassroots groups are doing amazing work to support women and girls across Lancashire.

“They often run on a shoestring budget and struggle to compete for the larger funding pots. We will use this vital funding to support the groups on the ground making such a big difference to women’s lives.”

Earlier this year, more than £70,000 was distributed as part of the Lancashire Women’s Fund. That included money for UR Potential in Blackpool to supports its Girls Matter project – supporting young people to develop new skills, enabling them to reach their true potential through volunteering, community projects and training opportunities

Nicola Danber, who has benefitted from using UR Potential, said: “I have had learning and development opportunities that have helped me progress”

“It has helped me with my confidence, it has helped me with my anxiety and because I am a young carer for my mum it has helped me with that because I can come here and take rest bites, speak to people about being a carer.”

Applications will be assessed by the Community Foundation and shortlisted projects will go to a local panel who will decide which groups to award funding to. Successful projects are likely to be announced early in 2020.

This is the second time UK Community Foundations have been selected by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to distribute the largest share of Tampon Tax funding. This is money raised through the levy on sanitary products which will be passed to small, local projects, working through the national network of Community Foundations. This year more than £3.5million has been made available nationally.

To apply to the Women’s Fund, visit: www.lancsfoundation.org.uk/funds/tampon-tax-community-fund. The closing date for entries is October 11, 2019.